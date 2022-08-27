Tata launches Jet Edition of Safari, Harrier, and Nexon

Indian automaker Tata Motors has launched the new Jet Edition models of the Nexon, Harrier, and the Safari. As claimed, the Jet Edition emphasises luxury and is inspired by business jets. It brings new exterior and interior colours along with a few additional features to the three SUVs. The (ex-showroom) prices for the Jet Edition Nexon, Harrier, and Safari start at Rs 12.13 lakh, Rs 20.90 lakh, and 21.35 lakh, respectively.

The most significant change for the exterior of Jet Edition Safari, Harrier, and the Nexon come in the form of a new colour, Starlight, which is a two-tone paint job of earthy bronze body colour and platinum silver roof paint. Additionally, all three SUVs get jet black alloy wheels and dual-tone front and rear bumpers.

Inside, the Jet Edition models feature a two-tone Oyster White and Granite Black interior. Moreover, while the middle section of the dashboard is finished in techno-steel bronze, the doors and centre console come with decorative bronze inserts. Also, the seats get artificial leather upholstery in Oyster White with bronze stitching. The front seat headrests also feature embroidered ‘Jet’ lettering.

Tata offers various new features with the Jet Edition Safari and Harrier, such as a driver dooze-off alert, after impact braking, panic brake alert, and USB Type-C in all rows. Besides this, the second-row seats of the Jet Edition Safari come equipped with headrest pillows (available in both bench and captain seat layouts).

The Jet Edition Harrier boasts an electronic parking brake with front and rear disc brakes for both manual and automatic transmission variants. Meanwhile, the Jet Edition Nexon is outfitted with a wireless charger, air purifier with AQI display, ventilated seats, and an electric sunroof.

Variant-specific (ex-showroom) prices of the Tata Nexon Jet Edition, Tata Safari Jet Edition, and the Tata Harrier Jet Edition are as mentioned below:

Tata Nexon

Jet Edition XZ+ (P) Petrol - Rs 12.13 lakh

Jet Edition XZA+ (P) Petrol - Rs 12.78 lakh

Jet Edition XZ+ (P) Diesel - Rs 13.43 lakh

Jet Edition XZA+ (P) Diesel - Rs 14.08 lakh

Tata Harrier

Jet Edition XZ+ - Rs 20.90 lakh

Jet Edition XZA+ - Rs 22.20 lakh

Tata Safari

Jet Edition XZ+ (seven-seater) - Rs 21.35 lakh

Jet Edition XZ+ (six-seater) - Rs 21.45 lakh

Jet Edition XZA+ (seven-seater) - Rs 22.65 lakh

Jet Edition XZA+ (six-seater) - Rs 22.75 lakh

