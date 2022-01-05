Maruti Suzuki India exports 205,450 cars in 2021

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has set a new record of exporting the highest number of vehicles in the calendar year 2021. More precisely, the carmaker exported 205,405 cars last year - making that the highest ever export figure yet.

Presently, Maruti Suzuki exports Made-in-India vehicles to over 100 countries around the globe. It began exporting cars in 1986-87, and the first-ever consignment was sent to Hungary. Since its inception, the brand has exported more than 21.85 lakh vehicles. Maruti Suzuki ships off the export vehicles to nations in Latin America, ASEAN, Africa, the Middle East and more.

The Japanese car manufacturer exports fifteen models to various countries, including the Baleno, Brezaa, Dzire, Spresso, and the Swift. Meanwhile, the iconic three-door Jimny and the brand-new Celerio are the most recent additions to the exportation list.

Speaking on the announcement, Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki, said, “Maruti Suzuki is dedicated to Government of India’s vision of Make in India for the world. This milestone reflects the confidence of customers around the world in the quality, technology, reliability, performance and cost- effectiveness of our cars.”

He added, “We thank our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation and their distributors across global markets for their reach and support, especially in such challenging times. We stand committed to live upto the trust placed by our global customers on us and will continue to delight them.”

