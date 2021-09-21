Upcoming Tata Punch interiors revealed

Ahead of the official launch of the Punch SUV, Tata Motors has revealed the interior design and layout of the upcoming car. While select bits and pieces appear to be taken from the higher placed models, the Punch’s interior looks fresh and uncluttered. Let us have a look at the details.

The cabin of the Punch follows a two-tone theme. The centre portion of the dashboard along with the door pads get a white colour whereas the remaining portions can be seen finished in black. The centre-stacked touchscreen infotainment system, the semi-digital instrument cluster, and even the flat-bottom steering have been sourced from the Altroz premium hatchback. And yes, that is a good thing. The distinguishing elements include square aircon vents with blue borders, L-shaped silver door handles, push start/stop button, and A-pillar mounted tweeters.

A few weeks back, Tata Motors also revealed the exterior design of the Punch. The micro SUV gets the signature face with split headlamp units, two-tone exterior shade, dual-tone alloy wheels, C-pillar mounted door handles, and plastic cladding all around. To know more about the Punch, click here.

The Punch will most likely source power from a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is expected to be offered with both manual and automatic transmission. The rivals to the Tata Punch will include the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV 100 NXT.

