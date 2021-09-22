Please Tell Us Your City

      Audi e-tron GT range launched in India; prices start at Rs 1.80 crore

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Wednesday 22 September 2021,13:37 PM IST

      It’s just two months since Audi launched its first electric vehicle in the country in the form of the e-tron and e-tron Sportback. And now, the German carmaker has summoned its four-door electric coupe to the Indian shores. Christened as the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT, the electric Gran Turismo duo has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.80 crore (ex-showroom)

      Left Rear Three Quarter

      The power output on the standard GT with dual electric motors is an impressive 469bhp with 630Nm of torque while the blazing RS is tuned to put out a prodigious 590bhp and a twisting force of 830Nm. You do get Audi’s all-wheel-drive setup as standard across the range. The GT hits the 100kmph mark in 4.1 seconds and has a WLTP range of up to 500km. Meanwhile, the RS-spec has a sprint time of 3.3 seconds with a claimed range of up to 481km. 

      The 83.7kWh battery pack can be charged from both fender-mounted flaps with an 11kW AC charger and a faster 22kW AC charger. When charged using a 270kW DC charger, the battery can be juiced from five per cent to 80 per cent in just under 23 minutes. A 50kW  fast charger is also available at select Audi dealerships and can easily be located using the ‘MyAudi Connect’ mobile application.

      Right Front Three Quarter

      Visually, the e-tron GT looks striking with its sharp and aggressive styling. The signature matrix LED headlamps, dual-tone bumpers, blanked-out front grille, an active spoiler with two positions called Eco and Dynamic, and the sloping roofline with the hunkered stance lend the GT a unique and captivating appeal. The alloy wheel sizes range between 19 to 20-inches with three aerodynamic designs. The GT range is offered in nine exterior shades - Ibis White, Ascari Blue, Daytona Grey, Floret Silver, Kemora Grey, Mythos Black, Suzuka Grey, Tactics Green, and Tango Red.

      Dashboard

      The cabin of the GT is widely laid with low-positioned seats and the latest intuitive technology. There’s the 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The upholstery materials can be customised based on the buyer’s choice from sustainable fabrics to full leather. The RS spec gets a sportier look with red inserts on the dashboard, sports seats, and seat belts. Other features on the list include a comfort key, gesture-based electric tailgate, 16-speaker stereo system, an air purifier, a 360-degree camera, park assist, ambient lights, three-zone automatic climate control, and front seats with ventilation and massage function. 

      Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Today is a milestone day for us as we launch India’s first electric supercars. This is our fourth and fifth electric vehicle launch since July ’21 and we couldn’t be more excited for our customers. The Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT are the ultimate brand shapers from Audi and are the manifestation of Audi’s continuous evolution as a progressive premium brand. These two four-door coupes symbolise our DNA and our ambition to shape the future of premium mobility.”

