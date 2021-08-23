Its official, HBX is now the Tata Punch!

The long awaited Tata HBX mini crossover has been christened the Punch. It’s a Ford Freestyle, Mahindra KUV100 and Hyundai Casper rival with a launch date expected around the festival season. With the official name reveal, Tata has released first glimpses of the Punch micro-SUV.

The image reveals a very familiar and family like appearance for the Punch with element like the stance, face, head lamp design and dual tone colour scheme with what appears to be a top-spec model in the photos. Given how close this to the HBX concept, we expect most of the cabin of the concept car to be carried over unchanged. Those pictures reveal touchscreen infotainment system with a floating display, button-start, cruise control, climate control, semi-digital instrument cluster and rear arm rest with cup holders. It is expected to be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that powers the Tigor, Tiago as well as the Tiago NRG. They are offered with a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT.

The Punch will enter a space that’s long been a bastion of the mid-level B-segment hatchback like the Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios as well as the Ford Figo. We expect it to be priced in the range of Rs five lakh to Rs eight lakh.

