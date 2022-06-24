  • location
            Upcoming 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line variant information leaked

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Friday 24 June 2022,20:46 PM IST

            The upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line variant details have been leaked, hinting at its India launch. The Venue N Line, as per the leaked document, will be available in two variants, namely Venue N Line N6 and Venue N Line N8, across a single powertrain option.

            Regarding the powertrain, Hyundai will offer the upcoming Venue N Line exclusively with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This motor makes 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. 

            Upon launch, the Venue will be the second N Line model after the i20 N Line, which is available with the same 1.0-litre engine paired with either a six-speed iMT or seven-speed DCT. Meanwhile, the Venue N Line is most likely to bear red highlights on the exterior and interior parts similar to the i20 N Line.

            In other news, the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift has been launched in the country with an updated exterior design and a host of new features. It comes with a new digital instrument cluster, upgraded infotainment system, powered driver seat, an air purifier integrated into the front arm-rest, USB Type-C ports, home-to-car with Google and Alexa voice assistants, and so on. Besides this, the new Venue is available with the same powertrain options.

            Hyundai | Hyundai Venue | Venue | i20 N Line | Hyundai i20 N Line

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/24/2022 20:46:52

            Hyundai is likely to launch the all-new Venue N Line soon.

            All Popular Cars