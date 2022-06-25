  • location
            New Mahindra Scorpio-N to be offered in five variants

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Saturday 25 June 2022,10:24 AM IST

            Ahead of the launch and price revealing of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N on 27 June, the complete variant details of the upcoming SUV have been leaked. The Scorpio-N will be available in five variants, two engine and gearbox options, and two seating layouts. We tell you all about it. 

            The Mahindra Scorpio-N will be offered in Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L trims. All the variants will be available in petrol as well as diesel powertrain options. The gasoline iteration will be a 2.0-litre petrol motor that will be mated to a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the oil-burner will be a 2.2-litre diesel engine that will also get the same drivetrain options. 

            Additionally, the diesel engine will also be equipped with a four-wheel-drive setup that Mahindra will call ‘4Xplor’. Interestingly, the four-wheel-drive will be available with manual and automatic gearboxes. The seating configuration will include six and seven-seat layouts with the third-row getting front-facing seats. 

            Mahindra | Scorpio N | Mahindra Scorpio N

