Maruti Suzuki teases 2022 Brezza facelift again

Maruti Suzuki has once again teased the upcoming Brezza facelift with a video showing the SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system. This new infotainment system made its debut with the 2022 Baleno facelift. Meanwhile, the brand will launch the new Brezza on 30 June, 2022.

The SmartPlay Pro+ will most likely be identical to the Baleno’s unit, which means the Brezza will come with a nine-inch touchscreen information display. It supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with Alexa connectivity. In addition, the new-gen Suzuki Connect allows the customers to execute various commands and receive notification alerts via the smartphone or smartwatch app.

Not only this, the upcoming facelift version of the Brezza will also feature an electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera setup, and a head-up display.

The 2022 Brezza facelift will be powered by the K15, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, petrol hybrid engine paired with a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. Maruti Suzuki offers this same powertrain in the Ertiga and XL6, with the power outputs rated at 102bhp and 137Nm of torque.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh Estimated Price

