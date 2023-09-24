Toyota Rumnion CNG bookings on hold due to high demand

Toyota has paused bookings on the Rumion CNG variants due to high demand. Launched earlier this year, the Maruti Ertiga based MPV is offered with both petrol power and CNG power. In an official statement, Toyota has said that while the CNG bookings are on pause, the petrol versions are still on sale and available for booking right away.

The official statement reads, “we launched the All-New Toyota Rumion in August this year and have received overwhelming response from our customers who have been waiting for a Toyota vehicle in the B-MPV segment. We are heartened to see the increasing inflow of enquiries and healthy bookings for the All New Toyota Rumion. The demand has surpassed our expectations, resulting in a long delivery time across variants, especially for the E-CNG option. This has necessitated us to temporarily halt bookings of the E-CNG option ONLY to avoid customer inconvenience due to longer waiting period. However, we continue to accept bookings for the PETROL (NeoDrive) variants of the All-New Toyota Rumion”

Toyota Rumion ₹ 10.29 Lakh Onwards

Toyota | Rumion | Toyota Rumion