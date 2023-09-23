    Recently Viewed
            BMW iX1 teased ahead of India launch

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Saturday 23 September 2023,07:51 AM IST

            BMW will officially bring its smallest EV to India in the form of the iX1 crossover. Based on the current generation X1, it makes use of the same exterior design but with touches like L shaped DRLs, faux kidney grille and blue accents on the bumpers.

            BMW iX1 Right Rear Three Quarter

            Inside, the cabin is very similar to that of the current-generation ICE car right down to the upholstery options and dual 10.7-inch displays. On first glance, you can even say that it looks and feels just like the X1 making it that much easier for BMW buyers to make the EV jump at the entry-level. 

            BMW iX1 Dashboard

            Powering the iX1 will be a 64.7kWh battery pack with a WLTP range of 475km. There are dual motors for AWD or xDrive as BMW calls it and this means it is expected to come in the XDrive30 trim via the CBU route. However, globally there is also a 2WD version called the eDrive20. The motors produce 313bhp/494Nm and can take the car from 0-100kmph in 5.3 seconds!

            We expect a price of Rs 60 lakh and therefore will take on the Volvo XC40 Recharge in the competition bracket. 

            BMW iX1 ₹ 60.00 - 62.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Popular Cars