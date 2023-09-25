Bentley Flying Spur launched in India at Rs. 5.25 crore

Bentley, the luxury car marque has launched its all-new sedan, the Flying Spur in the country at a price tag of Rs. 5.25 crore (ex-showroom). The model is available in India through Bentley’s official partner, Exclusive Motors.

On the outside, the sedan boasts a wide face with a blacked-out matrix grille, signature round LED headlamps with DRLs, 10-spoke alloy wheels, and squared-out LED taillights. As for its colour, customers get an option of over 60 exterior paint options. Further, the interior theme can be customised with 15 different shades of leather, eight veneers for the dashboard, 3D leather door panels, contrast stitching and piping for the upholstery, and diamond-quilted seats.

Mechanically, the Bentley Flying Spur is equipped with a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine aided by an electric motor with a total power output of 536bhp and 750Nm of peak torque. With this performance, the sedan can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 4.6 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 290kmph. Meanwhile, transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

