Kia Sonet HTK+ variant gets a sunroof; prices hiked

Kia has equipped the HTK+ 1.2-litre Smartstream variant of the Sonet sub-four metre SUV with a sunroof. At the same time, the brand has increased the prices of the variant from Rs. 9.64 lakh to Rs. 9.76 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), resulting in an increase of Rs. 12,000.

Powering the updated HTK+ variant of the Kia Sonet is a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine producing an output of 82bhp and 115Nm of torque. This motor sends power to the front wheels exclusively via a five-speed manual transmission.

The Kia Sonet comes equipped with features in the form of an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four speakers and two tweeters, automatic climate control, and automatic headlamps. The Sonet has also surpassed the 3.30 lakh units delivery milestone over a period of three years.

Speaking on the occasion, Myung Sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India, said, “The Sonet's journey has been defined by its ability to redefine norms and enhance drive experiences. With the addition of the electric sunroof to the Smartstream G1.2 HTK+ variant, we are pushing the boundaries of luxury and value, catering to the discerning needs of our customers. This reaffirms our dedication to providing an exceptional Kia ownership experience that leaves a lasting impression.”

Kia Sonet ₹ 7.79 Lakh Onwards

