Maruti’s Hycross-based MPV confirmed; to be called Engage?

Maruti Suzuki has officially confirmed that it is working on a new premium MPV based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. The model, which is set to be launched in India by July 2023, will be the first Toyota model to be rebadged and sold by Maruti Suzuki in India.

According to official details, Maruti plans to sell its version of the Innova Hycross only in the top-spec trims in the petrol-hybrid guise. This means that the model will be powered by a 2.0-litre NA petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The former produces 172bhp and 188Nm of torque, while the latter develops an additional output of 11bhp and 206Nm. An e-CVT unit will be the sole gearbox on offer.

While details regarding the design of the Maruti MPV remain scarce, we expect the model to get a revised fascia with a new grille, new headlamps and tail lights, as well as reworked front and rear bumpers. According to a leaked document, the model could be called the Maruti Engage at launch.

Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV ₹ 25.20 - 30.20 Lakh Estimated Price

