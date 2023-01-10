  • location
            Toyota Hilux bookings reopened

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Tuesday 10 January 2023,09:53 AM IST

            Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has once again commenced bookings of the Hilux pick-up. Bookings of the model originally began in March 2022 but were temporarily paused shortly after owing to the high demand.

            Prices of the Toyota Hilux too remain unchanged, and it continues to command a price tag starting at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in three trims including 4x4 MT Standard, 4x4 MT High, and 4x4 AT High, priced at Rs 33.99 lakh, Rs 35.80 lakh, and Rs 36.80 lakh respectively.

            The Hilux is powered by a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 201bhp and 420Nm of torque. This motor is mated to six-speed manual and automatic units. Feature highlights of the model include drive modes (Power and Eco), seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED projector headlamps, and LED tail lights.

            Commenting on the announcement, Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce that we have begun the bookings for Hilux, an iconic vehicle which has been accepted by generations the world over. Our desire is to excite our customers with life experiences to fulfill their aspiring needs by providing greater mobility choices. We are confident that the globally celebrated Hilux will continue to set new standards of unmatched toughness and awesomeness in the Indian market to suit varied lifestyle utility requirements be it personal or business. We at Toyota truly understand that for those who own the Hilux, the purpose of life is to do more than normal, to be able to go on adventures, to be able to make memories, and to utilise every opportunity and go forth. It is as much function as it is form. It is as much utility as it is exploration to lead a complete life, full of memories. With our flagship model Hilux, we aim to call on our valued customers to do everything they wish, to live a fuller life.”

            All Popular Cars