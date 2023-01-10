  • location
            BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 57.90 lakh

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Tuesday 10 January 2023,12:45 PM IST

            BMW India has officially launched the latest 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift. The BMW 330Li M Sport is priced at Rs 57.90 lakh (ex-showroom) while the BMW 320Ld M Sport is priced at Rs 59.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated version of the long-wheelbase 3 Series gets a few cosmetic upgrades. This is the third model launch in the month from the brand after the debut of the i7 and the latest generation 7 Series. 

            Now, the facelifted 3 Series Gran Limousine borrows updates from its sibling, the BMW M340i facelift. On the outside, it gets revamped LED twin-split headlamps, tweaked LED tail lamps, a new kidney grille, front parking sensors, and freshly designed front and rear bumpers.

            The cabin of the sedan gets a major update. Now it comes equipped with a single-piece curved display that consists of a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Also, there are no physical buttons for climate control. It can now be controlled only via the infotainment screen. The gear lever has now been replaced by a toggle switch. 

            Under the hood, the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine gets a 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel. The gasoline engine pumps out 258bhp and 400Nm of torque whereas the oil burner belts out 190bhp and 400Nm of torque. The former sprints from zero to 100kmph in just 6.2 seconds while the latter takes close to 7.6 seconds. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission which sends the power to the rear wheels. 

            All Popular Cars