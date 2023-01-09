  • location
            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift revealed ahead of launch; bookings open

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Monday 09 January 2023,16:43 PM IST

            Hyundai India has officially revealed the Grand i10 Nios facelift ahead of its launch which could take place in the coming weeks. The Korean automobile brand has commenced bookings of the updated model for an amount of Rs 11,000.

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

            In terms of design, the facelifted Grand i10 Nios gets a revised front bumper, new DRLs on either side of the new grille, sweptback projector headlamps, new 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, new rear bumper, new LED tail lights, an LED light bar running the length of the boot lid, and a shark-fin antenna. Customers will be able to choose from six colours including a new Spark Green paintjob.

            The interiors of Hyundai’s most affordable hatchback will come equipped with features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, wireless charging, voice recognition, and cruise control. In the safety department, the model will get a segment-first feature of six airbags, while other notable equipment includes ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, TPMS, ESC, VSM, HSA, a speed-sensing door lock function, and a seat-belt reminder system.

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

            Powertrain options on the upcoming Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift will be limited to a 1.2-litre NA Kappa petrol motor producing 83bhp and 114Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Also on offer will be a CNG variant that generates 68bhp and 95Nm of torque, mated only to a five-speed manual gearbox.

