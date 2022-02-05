  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Kia Carens set for India launch on February 15

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Saturday 05 February 2022,13:11 PM IST

      It’s official! The Kia Carens will launch in India on February 15. It’s the Korean automaker’s fourth car for India and will be offered here in three trim levels across 12 versions and with three engine and gearbox options. We have already driven the Carens, you can find a link to the review here or watch the video embedded below.

      The Carens will be offered in both six-seat and seven-seat layouts and all versions can be had with both petrol and diesel power. The top-spec Carens gets features like sun-roof, climate control with rear vents, USB type-C charging ports, leather seats, one-touch tumble second row, digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

      The engines are on offer are the same as the Seltos. The base Premium trim can be had with a NA 1.5-litre petrol, 1.4-litre GDi Turbo petrol as well as a 1.5-litre diesel that’s common across the range. A six-speed manual is common across the range while the top-spec 1.4 petrol and the 1.5 diesel also get the option of a 7DCT and 6AT respectively.

      We expect the Carens range to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh and is a rival for the likes of the Maruti Suzuki XL6.   

                   

      Kia Carens
      Kia Carens ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated Price
      All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
      Kia | Carens | Kia Carens

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Kia Carens set for India launch on February 15

      Kia Carens set for India launch on February 15

      By Desirazu Venkat02/05/2022 13:06:58

      The Carens is Kia fourth car for India and will be offered here in 11 variants across three engine options

      Toyota Hilux bookings halted; to be launched in March 2022

      Toyota Hilux bookings halted; to be launched in March 2022

      By Jay Shah02/04/2022 13:11:39

      Toyota Hilux bookings halted; to be launched in March 2022

      New Maruti Suzuki Baleno teaser image leaked; to be unveiled soon

      New Maruti Suzuki Baleno teaser image leaked; to be unveiled soon

      By Jay Shah02/03/2022 23:08:48

      New Maruti Suzuki Baleno teaser image leaked; to be unveiled soon

      New Mahindra Scorpio continues testing ahead of launch this year

      New Mahindra Scorpio continues testing ahead of launch this year

      By Jay Shah02/03/2022 11:18:38

      New Mahindra Scorpio continues testing ahead of launch this year

      2022 Audi Q7 launched in India at Rs 79.99 lakh

      2022 Audi Q7 launched in India at Rs 79.99 lakh

      By Jay Shah02/03/2022 11:14:07

      2022 Audi Q7 launched in India at Rs 79.99 lakh

      Hyundai India sells 44,022 cars in January

      Hyundai India sells 44,022 cars in January

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/02/2022 16:07:40

      Hyundai also exported 9,405 cars in January 2022.

      MG India retails 4,306 cars in January 2022; reports 69 per cent growth

      MG India retails 4,306 cars in January 2022; reports 69 per cent growth

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/01/2022 21:33:08

      MG is likely to launch the ZS EV facelift in India in a couple months.

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.22 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.96 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.39 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.03 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      MG ZS EV Facelift

      MG ZS EV Facelift

      ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Audi Q7

      Audi Q7

      ₹ 79.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW X3

      BMW X3

      ₹ 59.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Camry

      Toyota Camry

      ₹ 41.70 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Kodiaq

      Skoda Kodiaq

      ₹ 34.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW iX

      BMW iX

      ₹ 1.16 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars