Kia Carens set for India launch on February 15

It’s official! The Kia Carens will launch in India on February 15. It’s the Korean automaker’s fourth car for India and will be offered here in three trim levels across 12 versions and with three engine and gearbox options. We have already driven the Carens, you can find a link to the review here or watch the video embedded below.

The Carens will be offered in both six-seat and seven-seat layouts and all versions can be had with both petrol and diesel power. The top-spec Carens gets features like sun-roof, climate control with rear vents, USB type-C charging ports, leather seats, one-touch tumble second row, digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The engines are on offer are the same as the Seltos. The base Premium trim can be had with a NA 1.5-litre petrol, 1.4-litre GDi Turbo petrol as well as a 1.5-litre diesel that’s common across the range. A six-speed manual is common across the range while the top-spec 1.4 petrol and the 1.5 diesel also get the option of a 7DCT and 6AT respectively.

We expect the Carens range to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh and is a rival for the likes of the Maruti Suzuki XL6.

