Tata Safari gets new features; also receives a price hike

Tata recently launched the Safari Gold Edition in the country with a handful of additional features. Following the launch, the brand has also updated some of the variants of the Safari by providing new features.

The Safari’s XT and XT+ trims now come with an air purifier and are now dearer by Rs 7,000. On the other hand, Tata offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the XZ and XZ+ variants with a price hike of Rs 12,000.

It is available with a 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder diesel engine that makes 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. And this motor can be paired with either a manual or automatic transmission. The primary rivals of the SUV in the Indian market are the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700.

Tata Safari ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards

