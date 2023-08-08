    Recently Viewed
            Tata Punch petrol gets new variants with a sunroof

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Tuesday 08 August 2023,14:22 PM IST

            Tata Motors launched the CNG-powered version of the Punch earlier this month, with prices in India starting at Rs. 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the brand has introduced new variants in the petrol-powered range that come equipped with a sunroof among other feature additions.

            The new variants of the Tata Punch include Accomplished Sunroof Pack, Creative Sunroof Pack, and Creative Flagship. The former gets new features like an electric sunroof with voice assist function, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, roof-rails, and a shark-fin antenna.

            Similarly, the Creative Sunroof Pack and Flagship variants of the Tata Punch get an electric sunroof with voice assist function and a shark-fin antenna. Additionally, the Punch Flagship variant also features the iRA-connected car technology. At the same time, the company has discontinued the Creative, Creative iRA Pack, and Creative iRA dual-tone variants.

            The following are the prices of the new Tata Punch variants (all prices, ex-showroom):

            Punch Accomplished Petrol MT: Rs. 8.25 lakh

            Punch Accomplished Dazzle Petrol MT S: Rs. 8.65 lakh

            Punch Accomplished AMT S: Rs. 8.85 lakh

            Punch Accomplished Dazzle AMT S: Rs. 9.25 lakh

            Punch Creative Dual-Tone MT S: Rs. 9.20 lakh

            Punch Creative Flagship Dual-Tone MT: Rs. 9.50 lakh

            Punch Creative Dual-Tone MT S: Rs. 9.80 lakh

            Punch Creative Flagship Dual-tone AMT: Rs. 10.10 lakh

            All Popular Cars