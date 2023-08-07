Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Adventure Editions launched in India

Hyundai India has launched the Adventure Editions of the Creta and the Alcazar in the country. The prices for the special editions of the SUVs start from Rs. 15.17 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 21.23 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

The Adventure Editions of these SUVs sport a new exterior Ranger Khaki hue, dashcam with dual cameras, rugged door cladding, ‘Adventure’ badge on the fender, and black alloy wheels with front red brake callipers. Apart from this, it gets black treatments on the front grille, roof rails, skid plates, shark-fin antenna, and C-pillar garnish. Moreover, the ORVMs, door handles, tailgate garnish, and fog lamp garnish are also painted black.

Customers can have the Adventure Editions of the two SUVs in four monotone and three dual-tone colour options. The monotone shades include Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, and the new Ranger Khaki. The dual-tone options, on the other hand, include Atlas White, new Ranger Khaki, and Titan Grey — all three are available with Abyss Black.

Under the hood, the Creta Adventure Edition is offered in a 1.5-litre petrol engine while the Alcazar Adventure Edition can be had in a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties are handled by manual and automatic gearboxes.

Hyundai Creta ₹ 10.87 Lakh Onwards

Hyundai | Creta | Hyundai Creta | Hyundai Alcazar | Alcazar