Citroen C5 Aircross variants rejigged; prices hiked

The French automobile maker, Citroen, launched the C5 Aircross in India in September 2022. The C5 Aircross was earlier offered in a single variant called the Shine dual-tone. Now, the manufacturer has discreetly added a new base variant, named Feel, in this crossover’s line-up at a price tag of Rs. 36.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Moreover, the price of the top-spec Shine variant has been hiked by Rs. 50,000 and it is now available at Rs. 37.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

Under the hood, the crossover is likely to get a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that generates 174bhp and 400Nm of torque. This motor will come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, which could be the sole gearbox on offer.

While the manufacturer has not yet revealed the exact details of the base variant, we expect it to miss out on features like a panoramic sunroof, LED projector headlamps, and an electric tailgate.

