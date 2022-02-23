  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Tata Harrier Kaziranga edition launched in India at Rs 20.41 lakh

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Wednesday 23 February 2022,17:20 PM IST

      Tata Motors has expanded the Harrier line-up with the launch of the Harrier Kaziranga edition at a starting price of Rs 20.41 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the XZ+ and XZA+ trims, this special edition features a new exterior paint scheme, a revised interior theme, and a handful of new features. Let us know more about it. 

      The highlights of the Harrier Kaziranga include Grassland Beige exterior shade with a black roof that is offered as standard across the Kaziranga range. Besides this, the Harrier is festooned with features such as granite black body claddings, a black front grille, and gloss black 17-inch alloy wheels. Other add-ons are an air purifier, wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, earthy beige leatherette seats, and tropical wood finish on the centre portion of the dashboard. 

      Under the hood, the Tata Harrier Kazirange sees no changes and continues to be offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The Kryotec motor churns out 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The motor is offered with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. We have driven the Tata Harrier and you can read our first-drive review here. The Harrier continues to face competition from Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV700, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun

      Tata Harrier
      Tata Harrier ₹ 14.49 Lakh Onwards
      All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
      Tata | Harrier | Tata Harrier

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition introduced in India at Rs 8.59 lakh

      Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition introduced in India at Rs 8.59 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran02/23/2022 19:53:07

      Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition to be available in four trims – Creative (MT), Creative MT-iRA, Creative AMT, and Creative AMT-iRA.

      Tata Harrier Kaziranga edition launched in India at Rs 20.41 lakh

      Tata Harrier Kaziranga edition launched in India at Rs 20.41 lakh

      By Jay Shah02/23/2022 17:20:13

      Tata Harrier Kaziranga edition launched in India at Rs 20.41 lakh

      2022 Tata Safari Kaziranga Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 21 lakh

      2022 Tata Safari Kaziranga Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 21 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/23/2022 16:23:32

      The Safari is also available in Adventure, Gold and Dark Editions.

      New Tata Nexon Kaziranga edition launched in India at Rs 11.79 lakh

      New Tata Nexon Kaziranga edition launched in India at Rs 11.79 lakh

      By Aditya Nadkarni02/23/2022 15:22:42

      The special edition models receive a new paint job and additional features over the regular versions.

      New Maruti Suzuki Baleno launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.35 lakh

      New Maruti Suzuki Baleno launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.35 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/23/2022 14:22:28

      The new Baleno is available in four variants.

      Kia India achieves a milestone of rolling out 5,00,000th car

      Kia India achieves a milestone of rolling out 5,00,000th car

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/22/2022 19:13:33

      Kia India recently launched the Carens MPV.

      Skoda Slavia variant line-up revealed

      Skoda Slavia variant line-up revealed

      By Desirazu Venkat02/22/2022 17:04:13

      Active, Ambition and Style trims

      Featured Cars

      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.39 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.22 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.96 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MINI Cooper SE

      MINI Cooper SE

      ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      MG ZS EV Facelift

      MG ZS EV Facelift

      ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW M4 Competition

      BMW M4 Competition

      ₹ 1.44 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi Q7

      Audi Q7

      ₹ 79.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW X3

      BMW X3

      ₹ 59.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars