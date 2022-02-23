Tata Harrier Kaziranga edition launched in India at Rs 20.41 lakh

Tata Motors has expanded the Harrier line-up with the launch of the Harrier Kaziranga edition at a starting price of Rs 20.41 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the XZ+ and XZA+ trims, this special edition features a new exterior paint scheme, a revised interior theme, and a handful of new features. Let us know more about it.

The highlights of the Harrier Kaziranga include Grassland Beige exterior shade with a black roof that is offered as standard across the Kaziranga range. Besides this, the Harrier is festooned with features such as granite black body claddings, a black front grille, and gloss black 17-inch alloy wheels. Other add-ons are an air purifier, wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, earthy beige leatherette seats, and tropical wood finish on the centre portion of the dashboard.

Under the hood, the Tata Harrier Kazirange sees no changes and continues to be offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The Kryotec motor churns out 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The motor is offered with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. We have driven the Tata Harrier and you can read our first-drive review here. The Harrier continues to face competition from Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV700, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

