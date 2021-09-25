Please Tell Us Your City

      Lamborghini India hits 300 units sales milestone

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Saturday 25 September 2021,13:33 PM IST

      Italian supercar manufacturer Lamborghini has added a feather in its cap by delivering 300 cars in the country. Interestingly, the high-performance Urus was the highest-selling model with over 100 units sold.

      Meanwhile, the brand recently organised a ‘Lamborghini Day’ event for its customers which was arranged in different regions such as Mumbai-Pune, Bangalore-Hampi and New Delhi-Jewar. Fifty supercar owners participated in the weekend drives and covered 1,350km driving around one of the most scenic routes in the country. In the end, the brand celebrated the achievement of selling 300 Lamborghini automobiles in the country.

      In 2021, Lamborghini brought the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder, Huracán STO and Urus Graphite Capsule to India. Meanwhile, it also celebrated the achievement of delivering 100 Urus in the country.

      Addressing on this occasion Mr Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India said, “We are delighted to announce the delivery of 300 Lamborghini cars in India and mark the Lamborghini Day celebrations with this milestone achievement along with our customers who have supported us in this journey. This year we have seen the exciting launches of Huracán EVO RWD Spyder, Urus Pearl Capsule and Urus Graphite Capsule as well as the Huracán STO in India. We also delivered the 100th Urus in India in the first quarter creating a benchmark of performance for the fastest 100 deliveries in the super luxury sports car segment. This is a significant achievement in the super luxury segment in India and we are extremely thrilled to celebrate the success with Lamborghini Owners.”

