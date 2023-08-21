Over 1.1 lakh units of Mahindra XUV700 and XUV400 recalled

One of India’s leading car manufacturers, Mahindra and Mahindra, has recalled over 1.10 lakh units of the XUV700 and XUV400. This includes 1,08,306 units of the XUV700 which were manufactured between 8 June, 2021 to 28 June, 2023. Then there are 3,560 affected units of the XUV400 produced between 16 February, 2023 to 5 June, 2023.

For the XUV700, the automaker will inspect the wiring loom routing in the engine bay of the affected car. And for the XUV400, the vehicles will be inspected for issues related to the brake potentiometer’s spring. Mahindra will be contacting the customers of the affected vehicles and the rectification will be carried out free of cost.

Recently, the brand also showcased the electric version of the Thar and the Scorpio-N-based Global Pik Up at an event in South Africa. These are slated to enter the production line in 2026.

