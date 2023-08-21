    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Over 1.1 lakh units of Mahindra XUV700 and XUV400 recalled

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Monday 21 August 2023,16:59 PM IST

            One of India’s leading car manufacturers, Mahindra and Mahindra, has recalled over 1.10 lakh units of the XUV700 and XUV400. This includes 1,08,306 units of the XUV700 which were manufactured between 8 June, 2021 to 28 June, 2023. Then there are 3,560 affected units of the XUV400 produced between 16 February, 2023 to 5 June, 2023. 

            Mahindra XUV700 Right Side View

            For the XUV700, the automaker will inspect the wiring loom routing in the engine bay of the affected car. And for the XUV400, the vehicles will be inspected for issues related to the brake potentiometer’s spring. Mahindra will be contacting the customers of the affected vehicles and the rectification will be carried out free of cost. 

            Mahindra XUV700 Right Front Three Quarter

            Recently, the brand also showcased the electric version of the Thar and the Scorpio-N-based Global Pik Up at an event in South Africa. These are slated to enter the production line in 2026. 

            Mahindra XUV700
            Mahindra XUV700 ₹ 14.01 Lakh Onwards
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | XUV700 | Mahindra XUV700 | XUV400 | Mahindra XUV400

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Over 1.1 lakh units of Mahindra XUV700 and XUV400 recalled

            Over 1.1 lakh units of Mahindra XUV700 and XUV400 recalled

            By Pawan Mudaliar08/21/2023 16:59:48

            One of India’s leading car manufacturers, Mahindra and Mahindra, has recalled over 1.10 lakh units of the XUV700 and XUV400.

            Hyundai Venue prices in India revised

            Hyundai Venue prices in India revised

            By Aditya Nadkarni08/21/2023 16:51:27

            Hyundai India has increased the prices of the Venue sub-four metre SUV in the country with immediate effect.

            Honda Elevate to be launched on 4 September in India

            Honda Elevate to be launched on 4 September in India

            By Pawan Mudaliar08/20/2023 17:02:51

            Honda Cars India commenced the bookings of the Elevate SUV in the country on 3 July, 2023. Now, the automaker has officially confirmed that the prices of the mid-size SUV will be announced on 4 September, 2023, followed by its deliveries.

            Nissan India introduces Onam offers in Kerala

            Nissan India introduces Onam offers in Kerala

            By Pawan Mudaliar08/20/2023 16:41:31

            Nissan Motor India has announced special offers in Kerala on the occasion of Onam. This offer is valid till 31 August, 2023 and applies exclusively to the Magnite range.

            New Audi Q8 e-tron range launched in India; priced from Rs. 1.14 crore

            New Audi Q8 e-tron range launched in India; priced from Rs. 1.14 crore

            By Aditya Nadkarni08/19/2023 04:02:33

            The Q8 e-tron range is available in two body styles, including SUV and Sportback, and two variants called 50 and 55.

            Hyundai launches Venue Knight Edition; prices start at Rs. 10 lakh

            Hyundai launches Venue Knight Edition; prices start at Rs. 10 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni08/18/2023 18:31:26

            The special edition of the sub-four metre SUV is offered in two variants across two engine options.

            Tata Curvv EV and ICE to debut in H1 2024

            Tata Curvv EV and ICE to debut in H1 2024

            By Pawan Mudaliar08/18/2023 06:52:39

            Tata Motors showcased the Curvv EV for the first time in 2022 while its ICE version was showcased later at the Auto Expo 2023. A few months ago, a test mule of the model was also spotted in the county for the first time.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 10.55 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.05 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Volvo C40 Recharge

            Volvo C40 Recharge

            ₹ 59.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Citroen C3 Aircross

            Citroen C3 Aircross

            ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Tata Nexon Facelift

            Tata Nexon Facelift

            ₹ 8.50 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Tata Nexon EV Facelift

            Tata Nexon EV Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Toyota Rumion

            Toyota Rumion

            ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

            Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

            ₹ 1.18 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q8 e-tron

            Audi Q8 e-tron

            ₹ 1.14 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            ₹ 73.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Vellfire

            Toyota Vellfire

            ₹ 1.20 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Land Rover Range Rover Velar

            Land Rover Range Rover Velar

            ₹ 93.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars