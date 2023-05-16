Tata Punch EV spied on test in India

Tata was spotted testing the electric version of the Punch SUV in India. The model was covered in heavy camouflage and was seen docked in a flatbed truck. It is expected to make its debut sometime in 2024.

Design-wise, the Punch EV retains most of the exterior elements from the petrol-powered Punch SUV. It will be equipped with split LED headlamps, LED DRLs, fog lamps, a rear wiper with a washer, high-mount stop lamps and diamond-cut alloy wheels. Moreover, the Punch EV will get rear disc brakes as well as part of the package.

As seen in the spy images, the Punch EV’s interiors are expected to get a major overhaul with new features and additions. The main highlight is the inclusion of the new rotary gear selector dial, just like the one in the Nexon EV Max. Then, it also gets an electric parking brake, and blue accents on AC vents and front armrest. Other than that, it continues to get a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

Details regarding the powertrain and battery specifications are unknown as of now. However, we expect the Punch EV to borrow its battery pack and motor from the recently launched Tiago EV.

Images source: photulogy

Tata Punch EV ₹ 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh Estimated Price

