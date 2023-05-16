    Recently Viewed
            Hyundai Exter to come with six airbags as standard

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Tuesday 16 May 2023,20:19 PM IST

            Hyundai India has announced that the Exter B-SUV will come equipped with six airbags as standard across the range, making it the first model in its segment with this offering. These include driver, front passenger, curtain, and side airbags.

            A few other notable safety features of the new Hyundai Exter are ESC, VSM, HAC, ABS with EBD, burglar alarm, highline TPMS, Isofix mounts, headlamp escort function, reverse parking camera, three-point seat belts and seat belt reminder, and a dashcam with dual cameras.

            The 2023 Exter will be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Also up for offer will be a CNG version in select variants. The Tata Punch rival will be available in seven variants: EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. Customers can choose from colours such as Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Atlas Black with Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black.

            Hyundai Exter ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            Hyundai | Exter | Hyundai Exter

