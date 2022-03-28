Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza spied with new dual-tone alloy wheels

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been spotted testing in the country on numerous occasions. The updated model will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The new model is expected to be unveiled sometime in mid-2022.

The updated Vitara Brezza will get a revised fascia featuring new dual-pod headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a new grille, and fog lamps. Additionally, the 2022 Vitara Brezza will get revised bumpers, a new spoiler, 360-degree camera, an electric sunroof, and redesigned taillights. As seen in the images, the compact SUV also gets redesigned dual-tone alloy wheels.

As for the interior, the 2022 Vitara Brezza will retain most of the styling elements from the current model. The vehicle will get a large touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottom steering wheel, revised instrument cluster, and more. Mechanically, the updated Vitara Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine with SHVS mild-hybrid technology, which produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine will be available in both manual and automatic transmission options.

Source - YT

