      Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza spied with new dual-tone alloy wheels

      Nikhil Puthran

      Nikhil Puthran

      Monday 28 March 2022,22:54 PM IST

      The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been spotted testing in the country on numerous occasions. The updated model will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The new model is expected to be unveiled sometime in mid-2022. 

      The updated Vitara Brezza will get a revised fascia featuring new dual-pod headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a new grille, and fog lamps. Additionally, the 2022 Vitara Brezza will get revised bumpers, a new spoiler, 360-degree camera, an electric sunroof, and redesigned taillights. As seen in the images, the compact SUV also gets redesigned dual-tone alloy wheels.

      As for the interior, the 2022 Vitara Brezza will retain most of the styling elements from the current model. The vehicle will get a large touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottom steering wheel, revised instrument cluster, and more. Mechanically, the updated Vitara Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine with SHVS mild-hybrid technology, which produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine will be available in both manual and automatic transmission options.

      Source - YT

