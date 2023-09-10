    Recently Viewed
            Tata Nexon EV unveiled: All you need to know

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Sunday 10 September 2023,14:27 PM IST

            Introduction

            The 2023 Tata Nexon facelift has finally been revealed and it looks like Tata has made quite the jump in terms of features, design and powertrains. What are the major highlights, let us find out

            Tata Nexon EV Facelift Front View

            Variants and colours

            The Tata Nexon EV for 2023 will be offered in six variants- Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+ and this is a huge change from the outgoing model’s X nomenclature. 

            Tata Nexon EV Facelift Front View

            Out of these, the medium range gets Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S and Empowered. The Long Range does not have an entry-level Creative+ variant. It will be retailed in seven colours including a brand new one, especially for the EV range called Empowered Oxide. It replaces the previous model’s aqua green as the EV's signature colour.

            Tata Nexon EV Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

            Powertrains

            The medium-range Tata Nexon EV will get a 30kWh battery pack and an electric motor that produces 127bhp/215Nm while the long-range version’s electric motor produces 143bhp/215Nm. As their names go, the medium has a range of 325km and a long range of 465km. both configurations have a 0-100kmph time of 8.9 seconds and a top speed of 150kmph. Both configurations will be offered now with the 7.2kWh charger. When plugged into a DC fast charger you can have the battery go from 10-100 per cent in just 56 minutes. Tata has now also included vehicle-to-load as well as vehicle-to-vehicle charging options.

            Tata Nexon EV Facelift Dashboard

            Top cool features

            Inside, Tata has fitted the top-spec versions of the Nexon EV with dual digital displays, ventilated front seats, height adjustment for front occupants, 360-degree camera, front parking sensors and TPMS. In addition, you get connected to car technology, four different voice assistants and OTA updates. 

            Tata Nexon EV Facelift Front View

            Bookings and price announcement

            Bookings for the Tata Nexon EV facelift will open from 8.00 am on 9 September  and the price announcement will take place on 14 September alongside the ICE-powered Tata Nexon.

            Tata Nexon EV Facelift
            Tata Nexon EV Facelift ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Nexon EV Facelift | Tata Nexon EV Facelift

            All Popular Cars