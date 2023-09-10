Tata Nexon EV unveiled: All you need to know

Introduction

The 2023 Tata Nexon facelift has finally been revealed and it looks like Tata has made quite the jump in terms of features, design and powertrains. What are the major highlights, let us find out

Variants and colours

The Tata Nexon EV for 2023 will be offered in six variants- Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+ and this is a huge change from the outgoing model’s X nomenclature.

Out of these, the medium range gets Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S and Empowered. The Long Range does not have an entry-level Creative+ variant. It will be retailed in seven colours including a brand new one, especially for the EV range called Empowered Oxide. It replaces the previous model’s aqua green as the EV's signature colour.

Powertrains

The medium-range Tata Nexon EV will get a 30kWh battery pack and an electric motor that produces 127bhp/215Nm while the long-range version’s electric motor produces 143bhp/215Nm. As their names go, the medium has a range of 325km and a long range of 465km. both configurations have a 0-100kmph time of 8.9 seconds and a top speed of 150kmph. Both configurations will be offered now with the 7.2kWh charger. When plugged into a DC fast charger you can have the battery go from 10-100 per cent in just 56 minutes. Tata has now also included vehicle-to-load as well as vehicle-to-vehicle charging options.

Top cool features

Inside, Tata has fitted the top-spec versions of the Nexon EV with dual digital displays, ventilated front seats, height adjustment for front occupants, 360-degree camera, front parking sensors and TPMS. In addition, you get connected to car technology, four different voice assistants and OTA updates.

Bookings and price announcement

Bookings for the Tata Nexon EV facelift will open from 8.00 am on 9 September and the price announcement will take place on 14 September alongside the ICE-powered Tata Nexon.

Tata Nexon EV Facelift ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh Estimated Price

