            Tata Nexon EV range increased; prices reduced and new variant added

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Wednesday 18 January 2023,20:13 PM IST

            Tata Motors has announced a slew of updates for the Nexon EV range, including the introduction of a new variant, a higher range for all Max variants, and revised prices. For reference, the Nexon EV range now starts at Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Coming to the range enhancement, the Nexon EV Max variant will now return a range of 453 kilometres (MIDC cycle). The units with the updated software will be rolled out for new cars beginning on 25 January, while current owners can avail of the additional range update via a software upgrade at dealerships from 15 February.

            The Tata Nexon EV Max line-up also gets a new XM variant, which is priced at Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant boasts of features such as an electronic parking brake, automatic climate control, ESP with i-VBAC, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, push-button start, a digital TFT instrument cluster, ZConnect connected car technology, and rear disc brakes. Deliveries of the Nexon EV Max XM variant are scheduled to begin in April 2023.

            Coming to the price list, the Tata Nexon EV Prime variants now cost Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh. Similarly, prices of the Nexon EV Max variants will now range from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 20.04 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Prices of select variants have thus been reduced by up to Rs 85,000.

            All Popular Cars