            Hyundai to launch new Grand i10 Nios on 20 January

            Haji Chakralwale

            Tuesday 17 January 2023,14:53 PM IST

            Hyundai recently announced the arrival of the new Grand i10 Nios and Aura in India this year. The bookings for the same have already commenced and now the brand has confirmed the launch date of the new Grand i10 Nios, which is 20 January, 2023.

            The hatchback has received some visual overhauls over its outgoing model. Up front, it gets a new design for the grille, Y-shaped LED DRLs that are now integrated into the front bumper, shark fin antenna, revised LED tail lamps, and projector headlamps. Moreover, the Grand i10 Nios also gets a new set of 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Another thing to note is the new Spark Green colour option included with this update.

            On the features front, the hatchback will come loaded with cruise control, an eight-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, fully automatic temperature control, voice recognition, side airbags, curtain airbags, TPMS, ESC, VSM, hill assists control, automatic headlamps, and ISOFIX. Apart from this, it will also get ABS with EBD, burglar alarm, seat belt reminder, reverse parking sensors, and speed-sensing auto door lock.

            Mechanically, the new Grand i10 Nios will be offered in three powertrain options that include a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol manual, 1.2-litre Kappa petrol Smart Auto AMT, and 1.2-litre Kappa petrol with CNG. More details along with the prices will be announced on the launch date.

