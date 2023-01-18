Maruti Suzuki recalls Brezza, S-Presso, and other models; over 17,000 units affected

Maruti Suzuki has issued a recall of 17,362 vehicles manufactured between 8 December 2022 and 12 January 2023. The affected models include the Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno, and Grand Vitara.

According to the carmaker, the recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace the affected part, an airbag controller unit in the above vehicles. In case there is a possible defect in the said part, it could result in the non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pre-tensioners in the event of a vehicle crash.

Further, Maruti has advised customers of the suspected vehicles to avoid driving or using the vehicle until the affected part is replaced. Affected vehicle owners will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealerships and the part will be replaced free of cost.

