Hyundai Creta N Line launched, prices start from Rs. 16.82 lakh

Hyundai Motor India has finally launched the much-anticipated Creta N Line in the country with prices starting from Rs. 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker is offering the Creta N Line in two variants – N8 and N10, across three monotone and two dual-tone colour options.

Similar to the i20 and Venue N Line, the Creta N Line features a sporty design. Outside, it gets a freshly designed front grille with an 'N Line' badge, red accents on the front bumper and side skirts, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, dual chrome-finished exhaust tip, and an 'N Line' badge at the rear

Coming to the interior, the cabin of this SUV comes wrapped in an all-black theme with red accents and red ambient light. Other notable changes include an N Line-specific three-spoke steering wheel, black leatherette seats with red stitching and 'N Line' embossed on the headrest, leather-wrapped gear lever with red piping, and metal pedals. Apart from this, it continues to get all the features that the top-spec Creta SX(O) comes equipped with.

At the heart of the Hyundai Creta N Line is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. The power produced is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai Creta N Line:

Variant Ex-showroom price N8 MT Rs. 16.82 lakh N8 AT Rs. 18.32 lakh N10 MT Rs. 19.34 lakh N10 AT Rs. 20.30 lakh

