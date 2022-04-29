  • location
            Tata Motors showcases Avinya EV concept with new third-gen platform

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Friday 29 April 2022,14:49 PM IST

            With future and sustainable mobility in view, Indian carmaker Tata Motors has globally unveiled the Avinya EV – a Sanskrit moniker, meaning innovation. At the same time, the company also introduced the third-generation BEV dedicated and flexible platform. That said, the Avinya will go on sale globally sometime in 2025, followed by its India launch.

            Tata Front View

            As per the brand, the Avinya is a blend of SUV and MPV, offering both versatility and a spacious cabin. It will have the capability to travel a minimum of 500km on a single charge, thanks to the third-gen architecture.

            Tata Dashboard

            With the Avinya, Tata dropped a clear hint about its brand-new future identity in the form of a full-length, horizontal and split ‘T’ branding at the front and rear of the concept EV. Interestingly, the ‘T’ is illuminated – doubling up as a daytime running light at the front and as a rear light at the back.

            Tata Front View

            Measuring 4,300mm in length, the spaciousness is quite evident in the cabin of this concept EV. Then, the Avinya features a novel steering wheel with an integrated driver display.  The EV also comes with a dashboard-mounted soundbar, speakers, built-in headrest, and a perfume dispenser inside the centre console tunnel. Surprisingly, it does not get a centre infotainment hub, unlike the present-day cars.

            Tata Second Row Seats

            Meanwhile, in order to expand its presence worldwide, Tata Motors aims to retail the Avinya EV in some global markets too. It also plans to develop other body styles of electric vehicles using the third-generation architecture.

            Tata

            All Popular Cars