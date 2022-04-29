  • location
            Honda City e:HEV hybrid India launch on 4 May

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Friday 29 April 2022,15:47 PM IST

            Japanese carmaker Honda is all set to launch its first hybrid car, the City e:HEV, in the Indian market on Wednesday, 4 May, 2022. Earlier this month, the hybrid sedan made its India debut, while the brand commenced the production of the City e:HEV in Rajasthan on 19, April, 2022.

            The sedan is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol hybrid engine producing 108bhp and 253Nm. It is mated to an e-CVT automatic gearbox and features two electric motors and a small battery pack.

            The key exterior highlights of the electrified City are, namely new front and rear bumpers, a redesigned radiator grille, 16-inch alloy wheels, and a small boot-mounted spoiler. Having said that, this hybrid version is identical to the standard pure-combustion powered City available in the country.

            On the inside, the City e:HEV gets a tweaked semi-digital instrument cluster; an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and weblink compatibility; upgraded Honda connect with smartwatch support. Besides this, it comes with plenty of features.

