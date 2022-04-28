  • location
            Skoda introduces new Kushaq Ambition Classic variant at Rs 12.69 lakh

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Thursday 28 April 2022,18:34 PM IST

            Czech automaker Skoda has introduced a new variant of the Kushaq, the Ambition Classic, in India with prices starting at Rs 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand has placed it between the entry-level Active and mid-spec Ambition trims.

            The Kushaq Ambition Classic is available with the 1.0-litre, inline, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. This engine makes 114bhp and 178Nm. That said, the Kushaq Ambition Classic (manual) costs Rs 12.69 lakh, while Kushaq Ambition Classic (automatic) is priced at Rs 14.09 lakh (ex-showroom prices).

            This new variant comes with suede seat covers instead of dual-tone fabric covers. In addition, it retains the ten-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while skipping the automatic temperature control and connected car features. 

            The trim carries forward other features of the Ambition variant, such as  16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, paddle shifters, cruise control, ESC, traction control, HHC, and a rear-view camera. Meanwhile, Skoda offers four dual-tone paint options: Honey Orange, Tornado Red, Candy White and Brilliant Silver.

