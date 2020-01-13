Tata Motors reveals BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor and Nexon facelift; bookings open

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 13 January 2020, 16:47 PM

Bookings for the BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, and the Nexon facelift have begun. The new range of products will feature facelifted designs with new features and will be priced higher than the respective outgoing versions.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Tata Motors has been vigorously working towards a seamless transition to BS6. We are delighted to have reached this milestone and are elated to be the first in the business to announce the introduction of an entire range of BS6 products at once. This newly designed and refreshed range is in alignment with sustainability guidelines while still delivering segment-leading performance. We hope that our new range will contribute towards a cleaner and greener India while providing innovative transport solutions to customers and industry alike.”

Customers can book the BS6 compliant Tata Tiago facelift, Tigor facelift and Nexon facelift with an amount of Rs 11,000 at any authorized dealership or on their respective product websites. The BS6 range of products from Tata Motors will be launched later this month.