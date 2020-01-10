New Range Rover Evoque due for India launch on 30 January

Nikhil Puthran Friday 10 January 2020, 18:42 PM

The new Range Rover Evoque will be launched in India on 30 January 2020. The second-generation model takes the design and styling cues from the Velar and was first showcased in November 2018. The updated version of this popular SUV will be launched in India a year after its international debut.

Visually, the new Evoque looks sportier with slim LED headlamps, accentuated taillamps, pronounced shoulders and wheel arches. The SUV now gets flush door handles to enhance its overall aesthetics. The interior features premium upholstery along with new features like the InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, optional twin touchscreen, 16-way seat controls, cabin air ionization and more.

Mechanically, the 2020 Range Rover Evoque will get the BS6 compliant 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol and diesel engine options, borrowed from the recently launched Jaguar XE . The petrol unit produces 247bhp and 365Nm of torque while the diesel engine, on the other hand, produces 178bhp and 430Nm of torque. Both engines get the eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.