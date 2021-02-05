Tata Motors presents augmented reality experience of the new Safari

Jay Shah Friday 05 February 2021, 19:50 PM

Tata Motors introduced the all-new Safari in January 2021 and is all set to launch and announce the prices of the SUV on 22 February. The bookings for the Safari have also commenced. To know more, click here. Ahead of its official launch, customers can have an interactive 3D experience of the new Safari from their smart devices.

This is made possible by the car maker’s association with Adloid whose expertise lies in creating a 3D visualisation and Augmented Reality (AR) for a virtual shopping experience for the customers. The buyers can now explore the interior and exterior details of the Safari with a high level of photorealism. This is made possible by simply scanning a QR code from the brand’s official website and one can have a real-life display of the vehicle at their place of comfort.

Tata Safari

Nikhil Kurian, Head – Digital Marketing, Tata Motors, further added, “TATA Motors is bringing back an icon, the Safari in a new Avatar this year. We wanted to leverage the power of digital and new technologies for our customers to experience the Safari virtually at their preferred location with AR. The AR helped us to create an unparalleled buzz even before the car is made available for display and test drives at dealerships. Our customers have adopted this new and innovative way of discovering Safari, with lakhs of users interacting with AR since launch. ADLOID has worked together with us to achieve our Marketing Objectives, to deliver an innovative and first industry experience. They have ensured the highest quality and delivered a near real-life experience of Safari with this AR offering, and we hope to create more emotional experience for car buyers in the coming future.”

Speaking about the association, Kanav Singla, Founder and CEO, Adloid, said,” Augmented Reality is the integrated part of the future and TATA Safari’s immersive AR experience will lead the auto industry towards digital transformation. We offer a rich digital experience much closer to walking around a real car than any other video or imagery could ever provide. We are looking forward to more association with TATA Motors.”