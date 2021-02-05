Citroen India to commence bookings for the C5 Aircross in March 2021

Aditya Nadkarni Friday 05 February 2021, 05:05 AM

The India-spec Citroen C5 Aircross was unveiled earlier this week, ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in Q1 2021. Production of the model, which will be the first model from the French marquee, began last month.

Feature highlights of the new Citroen C5 Aircross will include a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps, hands-free electric tail gate, drive modes, cruise control, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, air purifier, electric parking brake, and a 12.3-inch customisable TFT instrument console. The model will be offered in two variants including Feel and Shine.

The 2021 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that will produce a maximum power output of 175bhp and 400Nm of torque. This motor will be paired exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Citroen claims that the model will return a fuel efficiency of 18.60 kmpl.