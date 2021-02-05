New Maserati Ghibli range of models launched; prices start at Rs 1.15 crore

Jay Shah Friday 05 February 2021, 20:03 PM

Maserati has launched the 2021 Ghibli range of models at a starting price of Rs 1.15 crore (ex-showroom, India). The Ghibli will be available in three variants spread across six trims including a new powerful Trofeo variant with a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 and a Hybrid version.

The Ghibli was updated internationally a few months back in 2020 and has now landed on the India shores with its entire clan. The 2021 lineup gets a new face with a revised front grille, reworked air inlets and redesigned LED tail lamps. It gets an all-LED adaptive matrix headlamps and sits on a comfortable set of 21-inch alloy wheels.

On the inside, the Ghibli upgrades to a bezel-less 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, soft-close doors with keyless entry, powered tailgate with kick sensor, and the new Maserati Connect. This enables the driver to keep an eye on the vehicle’s health data, avail emergency services, and a host of other convenience and security features. Also, the luxury sedan features level 2 Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) and has scored a five-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash test.

Maserati Ghibli

Maserati has stepped inside the electrification game and introduced the mild hybrid in the Ghibli four-door sedan. It is also the most affordable model in the portfolio and is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 48V hybrid system. The result is a 330bhp and 450Nm of torque with a top speed of 255kmph. The Hybrid can be had in the GranLusso and GranSport guise. The other highlights which sets the Hybrid apart are the blue inserts on the brake calipers, C-pillar logo, air vents, and the stitching on the upholstery.

Maserati Ghibli Trofeo

Meanwhile, the potent Trofeo version gets a Ferrari-sourced V8 churning out 580 horsepower and 730Nm of force. Power is sent to the rear wheels with an eight-speed ZF-derived automatic transmission. The Ghibli Trofeo takes just 4.3 seconds to reach 100kmph from a standstill.