2023 Honda City facelift launched in India at Rs 11.49 lakh

Honda Cars India launched the mid-life facelift of its popular sedan, Honda City today at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh and the 2023 City e: HEV is available at a starting price of Rs 18.89 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The sedan in petrol guise is offered in four trim levels in, including SV, V, VX, and ZX variants. Whereas, the new City e: HEV gets two variant options, V and VX. Honda has made some visual changes and feature additions to the 2023 facelift. Moreover, the engine is now BS6 Phase 2 compliant.

On the outside, the 2023 City facelift gets a new grille with a diamond chequered flag pattern and revised front and rear bumpers. The 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, too, get a new design. Additionally, the City is now available with a new Obsidian Blue exterior paint to distinguish itself from the outgoing model.

Along with the introduction of a new base variant called SV, the City facelift’s top-spec ZX variant now comes equipped with Honda Sensing ADAS tech. That said, the interior layout remains largely unchanged with a similar dashboard, upholstery, and steering wheel design.

Features front, the sedan comes loaded with features like an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, eight-speaker sound system, electric sunroof, ambient lighting, improved rear camera, wireless charger, and more.

Under the hood, the 2023 City facelift is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine which is now BS6 Phase 2 compliant. The motor is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual or a CVT unit. On the other hand, the new City e: HEV is powered by the same engine and transmission option with identical power output.

Honda New City ₹ 11.51 Lakh Onwards

Honda | City Hybrid eHEV | Honda City Hybrid eHEV | 2023 City | Honda 2023 City