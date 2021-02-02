Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 02 February 2021, 15:30 PM

Tata Motors delivers Tigor EVs to DNRE Goa

Tata Motors has partnered with the Department of New and Renewable Energy (DNRE) to deploy Tigor EVs in Goa, as a part of its tender with EESL. The company recently held an event where the handover ceremony took place.

The Tata Tigor EV is powered by a 72V three-phase induction motor that produces 40bhp and 105Nm of torque. The model can be charged via the standard charging facility that takes 11.5 hours for a full charge while the fast-charging option charges the battery from 0-80 per cent in two hours.

Tata Motors is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance, and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its eMobility ecosystem christened as the ‘Tata uniEVerse’.