Tata Harrier Facelift arrives at dealerships

Earlier this week, Tata Motors announced that the starting price of the Harrier facelift is Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in Smart, Pure, Adventure, Fearless, and #Dark variants, the new Harrier has now started to arrive at dealerships across the country.

The 2023 Harrier is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine which produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. It can be had with six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions. The latter benefits from shift-by-wire technology along with paddle shifters.

Besides this, the Harrier facelift also gets revised tail and headlamps, bigger 19-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, haptic controls for the aircon system, and a new gear lever.

In terms of features, Tata has also equipped the Harrier with a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with memory and cooling function, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and rear sunshades.

