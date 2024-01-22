Tata Harrier EV patent images leaked

The patent images of the upcoming Tata Harrier EV have leaked on the internet. Showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January 2023, the Harrier EV is expected to make its market launch this year.

As per the leaked images, the exterior design and styling of the Harrier EV will be similar to the recently updated ICE Harrier. It will feature a blanked-out front grille with full-width LED DRLs, and vertically-placed LED headlamps. Furthermore, we expect the electric SUV to get new dual-tone black and silver alloy wheels along with connected LED tail lamps.

While the patent images of the interior are not available, we expect it to get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a touch-based aircon panel, an electronic parking brake, ventilated front seats, and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo.

The technical specifications of the Harrier EV are not yet known. However, it will be underpinned by Gen 2 EV architecture with up to 500km driving range.

Tata | Harrier EV | Tata Harrier EV