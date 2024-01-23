Maruti Suzuki Brezza select manual variants get mild-hybrid tech

Maruti Suzuki has re-introduced the mild-hybrid technology for select variants of the Brezza SUV. Earlier limited only to the automatic versions, this technology is now offered with Zxi and Zxi+ manual variants.

With this, the mileage of the said variants has also been revealed and improved to 19.89kmpl. The lower LXi and VXi manual variants that are still offered without the hybrid tech have claimed mileage of 17.38kmpl. The automatic versions meanwhile boast 19.80kmpl mileage.

The Brezza is powered by a single 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque and is available with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a starting price of Rs. 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the CNG variants of the Brezza start from Rs. 9.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

