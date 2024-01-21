Tata cars to get expensive from 1 February, 2024

Tata Motors has announced that the brand will levy a price hike of 0.7 per cent. This revision will be applicable across all passenger vehicles including the automaker’s electric portfolio. The new prices will be applicable from 1 February, 2024.

The carmaker recently launched the new Harrier and Safari with updated exterior styling, a revamped interior layout, and new features. Both SUVs are powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. It can be had with manual and automatic gearboxes.

Besides this, Tata Motors has also launched the Punch EV at an introductory starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Available with two battery pack options, the electric vehicle can be had in Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered trims. The Punch EV rivals the MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3 in the budget EV segment.

Tata | Nexon EV | Tata Nexon EV | Tata Punch EV | Punch EV