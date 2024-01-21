    Recently Viewed
            Tata cars to get expensive from 1 February, 2024

            Jay Shah

            Sunday 21 January 2024,12:04 PM IST

            Tata Motors has announced that the brand will levy a price hike of 0.7 per cent. This revision will be applicable across all passenger vehicles including the automaker’s electric portfolio. The new prices will be applicable from 1 February, 2024.

            Tata Nexon EV Right Front Three Quarter

            The carmaker recently launched the new Harrier and Safari with updated exterior styling, a revamped interior layout, and new features. Both SUVs are powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. It can be had with manual and automatic gearboxes.

            Tata Nexon EV Front View

            Besides this, Tata Motors has also launched the Punch EV at an introductory starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Available with two battery pack options, the electric vehicle can be had in Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered trims. The Punch EV rivals the MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3 in the budget EV segment.

            Tata Punch EV
            TataPunch EV ₹ 10.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Nexon EV | Tata Nexon EV | Tata Punch EV | Punch EV

            All Popular Cars