    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Harrier EV concept exhibited at Bharat Mobility Expo

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Friday 02 February 2024,20:59 PM IST

            At the 2023 Auto Expo, Tata showcased their EV prowess by giving us two EV concepts. Joining the eye-catching Sierra EV was the electric version of the Harrier SUV. Now a year later at the Bharat Mobility stage, the Harrier EV has returned with a new paint scheme.

            Tata Harrier EV Right Side View

            Finished in Tata’s new Seaweed Green paint shade, the Harrier EV now looks closer to a production-ready version. It is based on the newer Activ.EV architecture and showcases all its design and features - including the ADAS hardware that it will come equipped with. With a bigger battery pack, Tata has hinted over 500kms of driving range for the Harrier EV. And with its new Acti.EV platform, which is also compatible with AWD, we can expect the Harrier EV to debut with AWD configuration.

            Tata Harrier EV Front View

            On the feature front, Tata Motors is likely to equip the Harrier EV with all the bells and whistles. It might get a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10.25-inch customisable digital instrument cluster, JBL-sourced sound system, JLR-inspired gear lever, paddle shifters, panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, wireless charger, and an air purifier.

            Tata Harrier EV
            TataHarrier EV ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Harrier EV | Tata Harrier EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Harrier EV concept exhibited at Bharat Mobility Expo

            Tata Harrier EV concept exhibited at Bharat Mobility Expo

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/02/2024 20:59:20

            Likely to get a claimed range of up to 500km

            Kia Carens X Line showcased at Bharat Mobility Show 2024

            Kia Carens X Line showcased at Bharat Mobility Show 2024

            By Desirazu Venkat02/02/2024 13:10:46

            The Carens X-Line was launched in India in October 2023

            Tata Nexon EV and Safari Dark Editions break cover at Bharat Mobility Expo

            Tata Nexon EV and Safari Dark Editions break cover at Bharat Mobility Expo

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/01/2024 19:17:06

            Expected to be launched in India soon

            Tata Curvv showcased in production ready guise!

            Tata Curvv showcased in production ready guise!

            By Desirazu Venkat02/01/2024 14:34:06

            The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre engine with a six-speed MT

            Tata Nexon CNG showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

            Tata Nexon CNG showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

            By Desirazu Venkat02/01/2024 14:18:57

            We expect Tata to launch the Nexon CNG in this FY

            Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLE 53 AMG facelifts launched in India

            Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLE 53 AMG facelifts launched in India

            By Jay Shah01/31/2024 13:17:40

            Mercedes-Benz India has launched the updated GLA and GLE AMG 53 Coupe in India

            Newly launched Citroen C3 Aircross AT mileage revealed

            Newly launched Citroen C3 Aircross AT mileage revealed

            By Haji Chakralwale01/31/2024 12:09:45

            Citroen India recently launched the automatic version of the C3 Aircross in the country.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 11.25 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia New carnival

            Kia New carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2024
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Citroen C3X crossover

            Citroen C3X crossover

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

            Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Honda WR-V

            Honda WR-V

            ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            BMW X8

            BMW X8

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            ₹ 3.00 - 3.35 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz GLA

            Mercedes-Benz GLA

            ₹ 50.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

            ₹ 1.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Porsche Macan Turbo EV

            Porsche Macan Turbo EV

            ₹ 1.65 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Rolls-Royce Spectre

            Rolls-Royce Spectre

            ₹ 7.50 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars