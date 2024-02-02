Tata Harrier EV concept exhibited at Bharat Mobility Expo

At the 2023 Auto Expo, Tata showcased their EV prowess by giving us two EV concepts. Joining the eye-catching Sierra EV was the electric version of the Harrier SUV. Now a year later at the Bharat Mobility stage, the Harrier EV has returned with a new paint scheme.

Finished in Tata’s new Seaweed Green paint shade, the Harrier EV now looks closer to a production-ready version. It is based on the newer Activ.EV architecture and showcases all its design and features - including the ADAS hardware that it will come equipped with. With a bigger battery pack, Tata has hinted over 500kms of driving range for the Harrier EV. And with its new Acti.EV platform, which is also compatible with AWD, we can expect the Harrier EV to debut with AWD configuration.

On the feature front, Tata Motors is likely to equip the Harrier EV with all the bells and whistles. It might get a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10.25-inch customisable digital instrument cluster, JBL-sourced sound system, JLR-inspired gear lever, paddle shifters, panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, wireless charger, and an air purifier.

