            Complete Citroen range to get six airbags as standard from H2 of 2024

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Saturday 03 February 2024,10:30 AM IST

            Citroen has announced that in H2 of 2024, all of its vehicles in India will be equipped with six airbags, ISOFIX seat anchorage, and rear seatbelt reminder as standard features across its range and variants.

            The six-airbag system includes front airbags, side airbags, and curtain airbags, providing comprehensive protection in the event of a collision and is a testimony to the brand's commitment to ensuring a safe mobility solution for its customers.

            Citroen currently sells the C3, eC3, C3 Aircross and the C5 Aircross. In addition, this year it is expected to launch the C3X Aircross and most likely an electric version of the C3 Aircross a.k.a the eC3 Aircross. It recently launched the C3 Aircross AT with a starting price of Rs 12.85 lakh.

            “Customers today have evolved to understand safety as an equally important requirement as driving comfort and feature. At Citroën, we continuously evaluate and react to consumer requirements with speed to meet their evolving needs. The safe mobility ambition of the brand will continue to push our team to provide the highest level of protection, and drive quality and value to our customers. ‘’ said Aditya Jairaj, MD and CEO at Stellantis India. 

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/02/2024 19:24:35

            The safety update also includes ISOFIX child seat mounting points and rear seat belt reminder

