Kia Carens X Line showcased at Bharat Mobility Show 2024

In October of last year, Kia added yet another X-Line model to its list in the form of the Carens X-Line. It can be had with both petrol and diesel power and is based on the top-spec versions of the Carens MPV. What’s on offer, let’s find out!

On the outside, it’s the standard fully-loaded Carens but with the X-Line specific matte paint scheme called Matte Graphite. Other exterior highlights include gloss black treatment on the radiator grille, front and rear bumpers, ORVMs, skid plate, and side door garnish. The Carens X-Line rides on dual-tone 16-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels.

In terms of design and layout, it’s the standard fully-loaded Carens but with two new interior theme options – Splendid Sage Green and Two-Tone Black. Apart from the standard features you also get a rear seat entertainment package for the left-hand side passenger. This infotainment unit can be controlled via the smartphone app and gets features such as screen mirroring, podcasts, and other entertainment apps. It should also be noted that the Carens X-Line is only available in the six-seat guise for both the petrol and diesel engine options.

The petrol engine in question is Kia’s 1.5-litre GDi turbo motor producing 158bhp/253Nm and in the case of the X-Line is only available with a seven-speed DCT. The diesel on the other hand is the brand’s 1.5-litre diese; producing 113bhp/250Nm and here only offered with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The Kia Carens X-Line petrol is priced at Rs 18.95 lakh while the diesel is priced at Rs 19.45 lakh. In the case of both the petrol and diesel they are priced Rs 35,000 over their equivalent non-X-Line counterparts. In terms of competition, we have the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo, Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus, the Kia Seltos X-Line and the upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line. If you want the matte paint scheme and are willing to spring for the extra maintenance costs, then the extra Rs 35000 is not a very large amount for the unique look the X-Line trim offers.

Kia | Carens | Kia Carens