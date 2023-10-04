Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts teased ahead of official launch

Tata Motors has officially teased its upcoming SUV twins, the Harrier facelift and the Safari facelift. While the unofficial bookings have already commenced across select dealerships in the country, the official bookings will begin on 6 October, 2023, followed by their unveiling in the coming weeks.

As seen in the teaser, Tata has completely overhauled the look of the Safari and the Harrier. The twin SUVs continue with a split headlamp setup along with an LED DRL running across the width of the bonnet. Then there are LED headlamps housed in the corner of the front bumper, as seen on the Tata Nexon facelift. Notably, the updated Safari is expected to come in a new Bronze exterior hue along with a vertically slated front grille.

On the equipment front, the Harrier and the Safari facelifts are likely to get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, and touch-based HVAC control. Moreover, they could also debut with ambient light, JLR-inspired gear lever, 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, and an ADAS safety suite.

Under the hood, both SUVs are expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine coupled to a six-speed manual and a torque converter unit. Also on offer could be a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that was showcased by the brand at the Auto Expo 2023.

Tata Harrier Facelift ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh Estimated Price

